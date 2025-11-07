The Denver Broncos defeated the Las Vegas 10-7 on Thursday night in what was an embarrassing offensive performance from both teams.

Neither offense could generate any type of offense for a majority of the game. A field goal in the third quarter ended up sealing the deal for the Broncos. Both touchdowns came from when the Broncos and Raiders had the ball at midfield to start the possession. On the drive where the Broncos kicked a field goal to take the lead, they actually lost two yards in total. It was an ugly performance, but at the end of the day, Denver is 8-2 and owns the best record in the AFC as of now.

The Broncos' game plan for the Raiders was not great. Their defense is the reason why they have won some of the games they have. Again on Thursday, they saved the game with many stops, sacks, and an interception.

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes broke down areas of concern for the Broncos' offense in the win over the Raiders.

“What they are doing isn't working,” Kimes said. “The Raiders sold out to stop the run in this (game). 12 of JK Dobbins' 16 carries were into stacked boxes, and the Broncos simply could not punish them at all through the air.

What concerns me the most is a lot of Bo Nix's inaccurate throws downfield (and he leads the league in off-target throws more than 10 yards) come in clean pockets. I mean, the contrast between the pockets was kind of astounding last night. It was really hard to watch because the offensive line was playing so well.”

Kimes ended her segment by saying that she does not have much faith in the offense moving forward if they can't take advantage of the fact that the opposing defenses will force the Broncos to throw.