The Toronto Maple Leafs and 27-year-old rookie center Bobby McMann have agreed to a 2-year extension, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.
McMann's deal with the Maple Leafs will carry an average annual value of $1.35 million.
McMann played in 10 games for the Maple Leafs last season, notching an assist. he maintained his rookie status and has broken out for the team this year. In 40 games this season, McMann has scored 10 goals and notched eight assists.
The Alberta native has also contributed 71 points (49 goals, 22 assists) in 118 games with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.
Undrafted out of Colgate, McMann originally joined up with the Maple Leafs as a free agent April 2, 2020.
McMann missed part of Toronto's 2023 training camp due to a lingering lower-body injury he sustained the previous season. On October 10, he was placed on waivers and was assigned to the Marlies after clearing. On November 11, he was recalled by the Maple Leafs and recorded two assists in a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks that same day.
On December 16, McMann scored his first career NHL goal in a 7-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. On February 13, 2024, McMann recorded his first career NHL hat-trick in a 4–1 win over the St. Louis Blues.
The Maple Leafs have had an active week. Not only did they extend McMann, but they were also active at the trade deadline. In contention for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Toronto made a deal to acquire forward Connor Dewar, as well as acquiring defenders Ilya Lyubushkin and Joel Edmundson.