The Tennessee Titans' rebuild is seemingly farther behind schedule than even many anticipated, with the team needing an incomprehensible fourth-quarter collapse by the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5 to earn their first and currently only win of the season. Action is required amid the persistent growing pains. First-year general manager Mike Borgonzi remains focused on reshaping the roster, as demonstrated by the organization's decision to cut ties with Quandre Diggs.

Tennessee released the three-time Pro Bowl safety on Friday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. A split was speculated leading up to the trade deadline and became inevitable after the Titans claimed Jerrick Reed II off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks earlier in the week. Diggs will now go on waivers himself.

Seattle, the place where the 32-year-old reached the peak of his career, is a plausible landing spot. Other teams could also value the experience and depth he can bring to a secondary. Those qualities should be of value to Tennessee as well, but given the franchise's current state, this union no longer made much sense. Sometimes, a shakeup is necessary for both parties.

Article Continues Below

After the Titans traded edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones to the Baltimore Ravens for a conditional fifth-round draft pick, they are making additional changes to their defense. These moves will not help the squad in the present, but they could prove beneficial in the long run.

In the meantime, rookie quarterback Cam Ward must make some progress during the remainder of the campaign in order to give fans genuine reason for optimism moving forward. His cousin, Quandre Diggs, will also look to salvage the season as he prepares for his next chapter. The 2015 sixth-rounder recorded 17 solo tackles and one pass breakup in nine games with Tennessee this year