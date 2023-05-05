A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are still winless in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs after suffering a painful 3-2 loss at home at the hands of Sergei Bobrovsky and the Florida Panthers. Bobrovsky is the talk of the town for his performance in Game 2, but Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov couldn’t care less.

” I don’t give a f*ck,” Ilya Samsonov said when asked about his thoughts on Bobrovsky’s showing in Game 2 (h/t David Alter of Sports Illustrated).

Sergei Bobrovsky struggled mightily early in Game 2, as he gave up two goals on eight shots from the Maple Leafs, with Alexander Kerfoot and Ryan O’Reilly each finding the back of the net for Toronto. However, he was able to right the ship and be perfect the rest of the way, with Toronto failing to light the lamp again following a two-goal first period. Ilya Samsonov, on the other hand, was not able to keep up with Bobrovsky for an entire game. Samsonov surrendered back-to-back goals within just a minute in the second period to Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Froling.

Ilya Samsonov finished Game 2 with three goals allowed on 29 shots faced. Bobrovsky, meanwhile, rejected 34 of 36 shots.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

So far in the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Ilya Samsonov has a 4-3 record and 3.29 GAA along with a subpar .894 saves percentage, which is the third-worst in the league in the postseason, across seven starts.

The Maple Leafs might have a big decision to make for who gets the nod between Ilya Samsonov and Joseph Woll and to start in Game 3 on Sunday on the road.