On Sunday, Shohei Ohtani delivered another historic moment for the Los Angeles Dodgers, blasting his 45th home run of the season in the ninth inning and fueling the heated Dodgers-Padres rivalry. With the blast, Shohei Ohtani joined an exclusive group of sluggers to reach the 45-homer mark before September. He became just the third player this year to achieve the feat, alongside Cal Raleigh and Kyle Schwarber.

Today, Shohei Ohtani became the 3rd player to reach 45+ home runs this season (Cal Raleigh, Kyle Schwarber). It's the 3rd time in MLB history at least 3 players have reached 45 HR before September along with 1998 (McGwire/Griffey Jr/Sosa/Vaughn) and 2001 (Bonds/Sosa/Gonzalez).

This milestone carries historical weight. It marks only the third time in MLB history that at least three players have reached 45 or more homers before September. The previous instances came during two of baseball’s most iconic power-hitting eras: 1998, when Mark McGwire, Ken Griffey Jr., Sammy Sosa, and Greg Vaughn accomplished it, and 2001, when Barry Bonds, Sosa, and Luis Gonzalez hit the mark. Ohtani now stands in rare company, cementing his reputation as one of the league’s most dynamic hitters.

For Los Angeles, Ohtani’s power surge comes at a pivotal time. The Dodgers remains locked in a tight race with the Padres as both clubs battle for divisional supremacy. Every homer matters, and Ohtani’s consistent production has been a driving force behind Los Angeles’ push toward the postseason. His ability to change games with one swing has energized the lineup and kept the Dodgers ahead in crucial matchups.

Beyond the numbers, Shohei Ohtani’s brilliance has intensified the rivalry between the Dodgers and Padres. Whenever these teams meet, the atmosphere turns electric, and Ohtani often finds himself at the center of the action. Whether it’s at Dodger Stadium or Petco Park, his presence raises the stakes in one of MLB’s most compelling rivalries.

With more than a month left in the regular season, Ohtani has a chance to chase history even further. He remains on pace to set career highs and could push past the 50-homer mark. For a Dodgers team eyeing another deep playoff run, his bat isn’t just a weapon, it’s a necessity.

Could Shohei Ohtani be the key to powering the Dodgers back to the World Series?