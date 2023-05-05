A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Florida Panthers have established an imposing 2-0 series lead in the second round versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, thanks in large part to the outstanding netminding of Sergei Bobrovsky thus far. In Game 2, Bobrovsky stepped up big time once again, as he turned things around following a slow start.

Bobrovsky surrendered two goals in the first period but was impenetrable in front of the net the rest of the way.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Take a bow, Sergei Bobrovsky! The Panthers goaltender bounced back after allowing 2 goals on the first 8 shots he faced, making 28 straight saves as Florida comes back to win 3-2. The Panthers head home with a 2-0 series lead over the Maple Leafs.”

“That’s five straight playoff wins for Sergei Bobrovsky and the Panthers, only one of which came on home ice,” David Dwork of WPLG Local 10 News tweeted after Game 2.

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic further underscored just how heroic Bobrovsky was in Game 2: “Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares combined for 22 shots in Game 2. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped them all,”

“Apparently the worst thing that can happen to a team winning the Presidents Trophy in record setting fashion is facing Sergei Bobrovsky in the first round,” wrote Corey Sznajder.

All told, Sergei Bobrovsky allowed just two goals on 36 shots he faced from the Maple Leafs in Game 2.

So far in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Sergei Bobrovsky has a 4-1 record to go wiht a 3.58 GAA and .901 saves percentage.

The Panthers aim to go up 3-0 in the series when they host the Maple Leafs on Sunday for Game 3.