Luka Doncic recorded his seventh straight 20-point triple-double in the Dallas Mavericks' 127-92 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday, which tied Michael Jordan and Oscar Robertson for the most of all time, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.
Though he kept the triple-double streak alive, Luka Doncic had his streaks of 30-point (six games) and 35-point (five games) triple-doubles end. Both of those are NBA records, according to MacMahon. Doncic checked out midway through the fourth quarter in the Mavericks' win over the Bulls, as the game was in hand.
Doncic finished the game with 27 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds in the win over the Bulls. The Mavericks got 22 points from Dereck Lively II and 20 points from Daniel Gafford as well. Kyrie Irving and Jaden Hardy also scored double digit points.
The Mavericks moved to 37-28 on the season with the win. They moved into a tie for seventh place in the Western Conference. Dallas is in the head of a race for the top six in the Western Conference, trying to avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Mavericks are one game back of the Phoenix Suns, who hold the sixth spot in the conference.
The Mavericks' next game presents a big opportunity to create some separation between themselves and the Golden State Warriors, a team they are competing with in the Western Conference Standings. A win over the Warriors would go a long way towards either getting into that top six, or avoiding the lower game in the play-in tournament. Another 20-point triple-double from Doncic to break the record set by Jordan and Robertson would go a long way towards another win.