Luka Doncic is on an all-time tear for the Dallas Mavericks, posting 30-point triple-doubles with ease as he tries to secure a playoff spot. In the Mavs' 142-124 victory over the Detroit Pistons, he once again stuffed the stat sheet like few others can with 39 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and two blocks.
In the Mavs' win over the Pistons, chants of “Luka sucks!” rained down at Little Caesars Arena. They seemed to inspire Doncic, who went on a heater that put Dallas in front before it blew Detroit out of the water in the second half. He reached his sixth consecutive 30-point triple-double, an NBA record.
Doncic didn’t make a stink about the chants when asked about them after the game.
I asked Doncic if he heard the fans chant that he sucks, Oh, he heard.
“In Detroit? Come on, man. I'm good,” Doncic said. The Mavericks superstar said that he loves getting chants like that from opposing crowds. “They know it’s not true and they keep going.”
Luka Doncic has never had a super noteworthy history with the Pistons, so his comment reads like he's just surprised the chants came from their fans. But it's hard not to see the comment from another angle: a dig at one of the very worst teams in the NBA.
Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said that he did not hear the chants, insisting how ludicrous they are with how amazing Doncic is.
Kidd said he did not hear the fans chanting "Luka suucks!" briefly in the third quarter.
The Mavericks' superstar is leading the NBA in scoring with 34.6 points per game while also averaging 9.8 assists and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from deep. His production is on another level from his previous seasons, giving him a great chance to win MVP.