The Dallas Mavericks are beginning to turn their season around and Anthony Davis has been playing well in recent action. However, Sunday's injury report provided information that Mavs fans won't be looking forward to finding out. Davis is listed on the NBA injury report with a left calf contusion and is questionable for Monday night's game in Utah against the Jazz.

Being listed as questionable with a calf contusion typically wouldn't be too much cause for concern. Davis missed a significant amount of time early in the season with a left calf strain, however. Since his contusion is impacting the same calf, this specific issue will draw attention. The Mavericks are certainly hopeful that AD won't have to miss time.

Davis' questionable status is encouraging. If he was immediately ruled out, there would be more room for concern. AD being listed as questionable suggests the injury is not serious. Nevertheless, it will be a situation to closely monitor.

Mavericks' injury report vs. Jazz

Davis is among six Mavs listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Jazz. Daniel Gafford (right ankle injury management) is also questionable while D'Angelo Russell has been ruled out with an illness. Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery), Dereck Lively II (right foot injury management) and Dante Exum (right knee surgery) are also out for Monday's matchup.

The Mavericks will enter play with a 10-16 overall record, good for 10th place in the Western Conference. The Jazz, meanwhile, hold a 9-15 record, placing them 11th in the West.

Tip-off for Monday night's Mavs-Jazz clash is scheduled for 9 PM EST in Utah.