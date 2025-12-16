On Monday, Cooper Flagg gave his all for the Dallas Mavericks. Despite scoring 42 points, the Mavericks lost to the Utah Jazz 140-133.

After the game, Flagg offered his own self-criticism, per ESPN.

“I got to be better. I had a couple of dumb turnovers, missed a couple easy ones, but I got to be better, executing down the stretch like that,” Flagg said.

Despite the loss, Flagg made history. He equalled Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards to become the fourth-highest scoring teenager in NBA history. Plus, Flagg surpassed LeBron James for the most points scored by an 18-year-old.

Furthermore, Flagg matched Mark Aguirre for the most points scored by a Mavericks' rookie.

But to hear Flagg say it, that isn't satisfactory for him.

“I'm not really focused on a lot of that stuff [the records]. I'm more just focused on being present, day to day, and trying to get better and getting our team as many wins as we can,” he said.

“Obviously, we didn't win. So, it's tough for me to want to be happy or any of that,” said Flagg, who had a bag of ice on an ankle after rolling it at the end of regulation. “But obviously, it's a success.”

Cooper Flagg has a Kobe Bryant-like mindset.

With his work ethic and maturity, Flagg has very much embodied the ethos of the late Kobe Bryant. As a young rookie coming out of high school in 1996, Bryant possessed the same qualities.

He was wise beyond his years, highly skilled, and had a work ethic second to none. Much of that came from growing up in the shadow of his father, former NBA player Joe “Jellybean” Bryant.

Plus, much like Bryant, Flagg is not waiting for his time. His time has arrived now. And in many ways, he can't sit back and wait, considering the state of the organization.

All in all, the Mavericks are in good hands.