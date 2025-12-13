Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd discussed Dereck Lively II’s season-ending surgery on his right foot, which will address lingering issues that have forced him to miss the past three weeks. Lively II, who’s played in only seven games this season, had surgery on his right foot in July to clean out bone spurs. He also missed nine games earlier this season due to a sprained right knee, but returned on November 14 on a minutes restriction.

Kidd revealed what he told Lively II about the Mavericks’ decision to pursue season-ending surgery, per ClutchPoints’ Joey Mistretta.

“We’re here to support, as I always said, it’s next man up mentality,” Kidd said. “It’s just unfortunate that he has to have this surgery, but as I’ve told him, it’s just going to make him stronger when he comes back.”

Jason Kidd on the news that Dereck Lively II will undergo season-ending foot surgery pic.twitter.com/kx6EMsIJ6N — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) December 12, 2025

Lively II helped lead the Mavericks to an NBA Finals appearance in 2024, which was his rookie season. He played in 55 games in 2023-24, starting 42, as he earned the job throughout the regular season. Lively II has played in only 43 regular-season games since.

He’s averaged 8.4 points on 72.5% shooting, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game throughout his career.

Jason Kidd reacts to Mavericks’ Dereck Lively II injury

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd discussed Dereck Lively II’s post-injury options before the team announced a season-ending foot surgery. Kidd understood how another unfortunate setback can weigh down on a 21-year-old center whose three-year career, thus far, has been plagued by injuries.

Kidd was hopeful for the best, but unfortunately, Lively II elected a season-ending procedure that will keep him sidelined until next season. Kidd sympathized with Lively II, per The Dallas Morning News’ Mike Curtis.

“Hopefully, as he goes through this process of finding other opinions of what he should do, it brings resolve & he can get back to playing because we miss him, but he misses playing. Hopefully, there is some conclusion to this & he’s back on the floor for us because we do miss him.”

The Mavericks beat the Nets 119-111 on Friday, their fifth win in six tries, improving to 10-16 on the season.