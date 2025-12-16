Speculation linking the Atlanta Hawks to a potential trade for Dallas Mavericks star forward Anthony Davis appears to be losing momentum, as league insiders have expressed skepticism about Atlanta’s ability to assemble a competitive offer.

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported Tuesday that while the Hawks have been mentioned among teams monitoring Davis, there is little optimism that discussions could progress in a meaningful way.

“The teams most interested to date, according to league sources, are Toronto and Atlanta. Beyond the well-known fact that the Hawks have zero intention to make the 2026 first-round pick coming their way from New Orleans available, I'm not hearing much optimism at the moment that Atlanta can get anywhere near a package that would tempt Dallas. The Hawks can really only make a credible bid for a high-salaried player by parting with Trae Young or Kristaps Porzingis.”

On top of the ongoing uncertainty regarding Porzingis' battle with illness, I don't see Young as a target for the Mavericks. Not when they remain committed to Kyrie Irving. Sources say Dallas, furthermore, is not at all interested in just shedding Davis' contract, which is essentially the same deal as Antetokounmpo's in Milwaukee. The Mavericks have maintained to date that they would only be willing to part with the centerpiece of their infamous Doncic deal last February if the trade brings back a return of real consequence.”

Davis, acquired by Dallas in last season’s blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, remains a central figure in the Mavericks’ long-term plans. He is in the first season of a three-year, $175.6 million contract that includes a player option for the 2027–28 season worth $62.7 million and is earning $54.1 million this season. Through 11 games, Davis is averaging 20 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from three-point range in 29.5 minutes per contest.

Kristaps Porzingis’ availability limits Hawks’ path toward an Anthony Davis trade

Any realistic Hawks offer would likely need to involve Kristaps Porzingis, whose contract structure aligns with Dallas’ salary requirements. However, his availability remains uncertain. The 30-year-old is averaging 19.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 blocks per game across 13 appearances while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three. Porzingis is in the final season of a two-year, $60 million deal and is set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Marc Stein recently reinforced Fischer’s reporting, noting Atlanta’s limitations in trade flexibility.

“Any significant trade business that Atlanta does in-season is expected to include the $30.7 million expiring contract held by Kristaps Porziņģis, but the Hawks announced Sunday that the Latvian big man will be sidelined for at least two more weeks as he continues to be plagued by illness after last season's similar woes in Boston. Porzingis missed seven of the Hawks' previous eight games before the announcement,” Stein wrote.

Stein also reiterated that Atlanta remains protective of its core assets.

“The sense here, mind you, continues to be that [Jalen] Johnson is as untouchable from the Hawks' perspective as the unprotected first-round pick New Orleans has committed to send them in June thanks to the Derik Queen trade,” Stein reported.

For now, both teams will proceed with their regular-season schedules. The Hawks (15–12) host the Charlotte Hornets (8–18) on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET, while the Mavericks (10–17) face the Detroit Pistons (21–5) at 8:30 p.m. ET. As things stand, a Davis-to-Atlanta blockbuster appears far more speculative than realistic.