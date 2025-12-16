Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg led all scorers with 42 points in the team's 140-133 overtime loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday night. It was a historic performance for Flagg, who set a new record for most points scored by an 18-year-old. After the game, though, it was revealed that Flagg rolled an ankle and was seen with a bag of ice on it, according to ESPN.

The Mavs will obviously proceed with caution as Flagg battles the ankle injury. He did everything he could to help Dallas win the game on Monday, but the Mavs — who were playing without Anthony Davis due to an injury of his own — fell short in the defeat.

As for Flagg, it remains to be seen if his injury will impact his availability for the Mavericks' upcoming games. The team's next contest is scheduled for Thursday night at home against the Detroit Pistons.

What Cooper Flagg said about ankle injury

Flagg discussed the injury after the loss.

“I just rolled it a little bit,” the rookie said, via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News. “It was hurting, but I wanted to stay in the game no matter what. I’m not coming out or anything like that. Just playing through it, being tough and knowing it’s a key moment in the game.”

Cooper Flagg enjoyed a tremendous performance despite suffering the ankle injury. He continues to silence his doubters while proving that he was more than deserving of being selected first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.