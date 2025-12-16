Despite suffering a tough loss in overtime to the Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg delivered the most memorable performance so far of his budding career on Monday.

Flagg dropped a career-best 42 points in their 140-133 defeat to become the youngest player in NBA history to score at least 40 points. He will turn 19 years old on Sunday.

He also broke the record of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James for the highest scoring output by an 18-year-old. He shot 13-of-27 against the Jazz and added seven rebounds, six assists, one steal, and two blocks.

Moreover, Flagg tied Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards for the fourth-highest scoring performance by a teenager, according to a story from ESPN.

Edwards scored 42 points twice in 2021, while Durant did the same in 2008.

Flagg, Durant, and Edwards trail only the late Clifford Robinson (45 points in 1980), Memphis Grizzlies guard GG Jackson (44 points in 2024), and James (43 points in 2004).

Article Continues Below

With the season still a long way to go, Flagg has lots of chances to set a new record. He has been playing impressively as of late, carrying the majority of the scoring load for the Mavericks despite the return of Anthony Davis.

In their last seven games, the No. 1 overall pick averaged 25.7 points on 54.8% shooting, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks. The Mavericks went 5-2 in those seven outings.

There were concerns about Flagg's efficiency after his rough start, but it's clear that he's gotten more comfortable with the system of Dallas and the physicality in the NBA.

The Mavericks will go up against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.