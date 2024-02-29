The Dallas Mavericks will head to Beantown on Friday to face the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Mavericks-Celtics prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Mavericks defeated the Toronto Raptors 136-125 at the Scotiabank Arena. They tailed 67-66 at halftime. Then, they had a great second half to help put the game away. Luka Doncic had a triple-double, scoring 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 16 assists. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving had 29 points. P.J. Washington added 23 points while going 9 for 16, including 5 for 10 from the triples. Tim Hardaway Jr. had 16 points off the bench, while Daniel Gafford had 13.
The Mavs shot 54.2 percent from the floor, including 34.9 percent from beyond the arc. Moreover, they won the board battle 50-44. The Mavericks also blocked 10 shots and also turned the ball over 14 times.
The Celtics destroyed the Philadelphia 76ers 117-99 on Tuesday at the Garden. It was a close game at first, as they led 53-51 at halftime. Eventually, they built their lead in the third quarter and put it away in the fourth. Jaylen Brown led the way with 31 points. Likewise, Jayson Tatum had 29 points and 11 rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis added 23 points and 12 rebounds. Jrue Holiday also had 13 points.
The Celtics shot 52.7 percent from the hardwood, including 22.7 percent from the three-point line (5 for 22). More important, Boston went 91.9 percent from the charity stripe (34 for 37). They also held the 76ers to 39.4 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent from beyond the arc (14 for 42). Furthermore. they held the Sixers to 12 free-throw attempts. The Celtics also doubled the Sixers on the boards (56-28). Lastly, they had seven steals and blocked nine shots.
The Celtics won the last matchup against the Mavericks 119-110 earlier this month in Dallas. Additionally, they have won three in a row in this series. The Celtics are 6-4 over 10 games against the Mavs. Likewise, they are 3-2 over the past five games at the TD Garden against Dallas.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
Dallas Mavericks: +9.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +330
Boston Celtics: -9.5 (-112)
Moneyline: -420
Over: 236.5 (-112)
Under: 236.5 (-108)
Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Mavericks come into this showdown with a 32-27 mark against the spread. Likewise, they are 14-14 against the spread when they have been the underdog. The Mavs have been competitive on the road, going 18-10 against the spread. Yet, they are 6-7 against the spread as the road underdog. The Mavericks are also 10-10 against the spread against the Eastern Conference.
Doncic continues to amaze. Currently, he is averaging 34.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 9.7 assists per game while also shooting 49.4 percent. Expect him to be the main focus of the gameplan once again. Meanwhile, Irving continues to play well. He is averaging 25.9 points per game. Additionally, he is shooting 49.5 percent from the floor, including 42.5 percent from the triples. Washington has emerged as a solid player. At the moment, he is averaging 13.6 points per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Hardway has transitioned to the bench and is still playing well. Significantly, he is averaging 16.8 points per game while shooting 41.3 percent from the hardwood.
The Mavericks will cover the spread if they can shoot well all game. Also, they need to win the board battle to prevent the Celtics from getting multiple chances.
Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Celtics enter this matchup with a 28-27-3 record against the spread. Also, they are 27-26-3 against the spread as the favorite. The Celtics are 16-14 against the spread at home. Moreover, they are 9-10 against the spread against the Western Conference. The Celtics are also 4-3 against the spread at home against teams from the Western Conference, with the only slipups coming against the Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, and New Orleans Pelicans.
Tatum is one of the better all-around players in the association. Currently, he is averaging 27 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Brown has been excellent. Going into this game, he is averaging 22.3 points per game while shooting 49.9 percent. Porzingis has been one of the best additions to the team. At the moment, he is averaging 20.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor.
Derrick White is averaging 15.6 points per game. However, he managed only six points against the 76ers. Expect him to bounce back. Lastly, Holiday has been a great contributor. He is averaging 13 points per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor, including 44.3 percent from the triples.
The Celtics will cover the spread if they can remain hot from all over the floor. Then, they need to contain Doncic and force him to go to a teammate.
Final Mavericks-Celtics Prediction & Pick
This is an intriguing matchup between a playoff team in the Western Conference and the best team in the Eastern Conference. The Mavs have been one of the hotter teams in the league lately, going 8-2 over 10 games. Meanwhile, the Celtics are also on fire, going 9-1 over 10 games. The Celtics have also covered the spread for four consecutive games.
Ultimately, the Mavs are better at covering games on the road. But the Celtics are also a significantly better team. One thing you can count on is a lot of offense. Remember, the Mavericks have allowed 120 or more points in three straight games. The Celtics have been strong on defense. Thus, with the 9.5-point spread, the Celtics are great enough to cover the odds if they can stay hot on offense. Look for the Celtics to cover the spread.
Final Mavericks-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Celtics -9.5 (-112)