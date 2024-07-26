The Dallas Mavericks and forward Kessler Edwards are reportedly in agreement on a two-way NBA contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports. In an offseason that has seen the Mavs make a number of intriguing additions such as acquiring Klay Thompson, Edwards will provide necessary depth on the roster.

Edwards, 23, has played for the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings. He has averaged 3.5 points per game on 40.7 percent field goal and 35 percent three-point shooting. At 6'8, Kessler will offer versatility to go along with an element of scoring upside. In the right situation, Edwards could make a big impact.

Mavs add Kessler Edwards in NBA free agency

Edwards is from Southern California. He attended Pepperdine in college where he played at a high level. He was selected in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets. Edwards earned a standard contract after originally signing a two-way deal with Brooklyn.

He re-signed with the Nets in 2022 but was later traded to the Kings. In 2023-24, Edwards played in only 5.1 minutes per game across 54 contests.

He would certainly like to see more playing time moving forward. His potential is intriguing, but Edwards will need an opportunity to claim a more consistent role.

The Mavericks starting and bench lineups are already mostly set. Nevertheless, every NBA team understands the importance of having depth players with upside. Again, Edwards could end up making an impact at some point during the season.

Dallas has enjoyed a strong offseason. Losing Derrick Jones Jr. was far from ideal, but they have added Naji Marshall, Quentin Grimes and Spencer Dinwiddie in addition to Klay Thompson and Kessler Edwards. Dallas is fresh off an NBA Finals appearance and they expect to compete at a high level once again during the 2024-25 campaign.

The Mavs will be a must-watch team throughout the upcoming season.