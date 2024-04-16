Angel Reese, a dominant force from LSU with a reputation for her tenacity and versatility on the court, is expected to bring a new level of excitement to the Chicago Sky as their No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.
From Baltimore's courts to the WNBA
Born into a family with a rich basketball history, Angel Reese has been a standout player since her childhood in Randallstown, Maryland. Reese's formative years were spent sharpening her skills against tough competition, including playing on boys' teams, which laid the foundation for a resilient and versatile player capable of handling various positions on the floor.
Her high school career at St. Frances Academy was nothing short of stellar – her freshman year, she averaged 11.1 points and 11 rebounds per game. In her senior year, she averaged 18.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.5 blocks per game, winning her fourth straight IAAM A Conference championship and helping her team finish with a 25–3 record (per Katherine Dunn of Varsity Sports Network). Her No. 10 jersey was retired by St. Frances, and she earned a reputation as one of the nation's top recruits, heralded for her all-around skillset and leadership qualities.
A college phenomenon at LSU
Angel Reese's trajectory continued to soar in college, where her freshman year was marked by an impressive debut at Maryland. As a freshman, Reese set the tone with an impressive 20-point and nine-rebound debut, and despite a setback from a foot injury, she bounced back to average 10 points and six rebounds, playing a crucial role in clinching the Big Ten title.
Her upward trajectory continued into her sophomore season, where she not only increased her scoring to an average of 17.8 points per game but also consistently delivered 10.6 rebounds per game, etching her name as a double-double stalwart.
A transfer to LSU saw her statistics skyrocket as she averaged 23 points and a remarkable 15.4 rebounds in her junior year, leading the entire Division I in total rebounds and offensive rebounds per game (via the NCAA). Reese shattered records, including LSU's single-game rebounding record with a staggering 28 rebounds and breaking an SEC record with a series of consecutive double-doubles.
Her commanding performance paved the way for LSU to capture the national championship in 2023, where she shined in the title game with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, securing the Most Outstanding Player award. Over two seasons with the Tigers, Reese solidified her legacy, averaging 14.4 rebounds per game — the most in SEC history (h/t Jack Baer of Yahoo Sports) — and showcasing her scoring prowess with 20.9 points per game, marking her as a force to be reckoned with on both the defensive and offensive ends of the court.
Angel Reese's horizon with the Sky
The Sky's selection of Reese reflects not only her outstanding college performance but also the potential for significant impact in the WNBA. Reese's arrival is anticipated to boost the Sky's presence both on and off the court, thanks to her commanding ability to influence the game and her compelling backstory, which has already garnered considerable attention. The Sky, who traded up for the No. 7 spot, recognize Reese's unmatched rebounding rate, her defensive prowess, and her natural leadership — traits that could make her a cornerstone of their team as they aim to elevate their competitive edge.
The road ahead in the WNBA will challenge Reese to adapt her game against the elite. Critics and supporters alike are watching to see if her collegiate success, marked by exceptional rebounding and scoring, will translate at the professional level. As she steps into the league, Reese's narrative takes a new turn, facing the ultimate test of her basketball journey. The Chicago Sky and their fans are ready to embrace the energy and passion she brings, signaling the dawn of a transformative era for the team and perhaps the league as a whole.
With the Sky's strategy potentially revolving around her dynamic play, Angel Reese stands at the threshold of a promising WNBA career. Her story, one of determination and excellence, continues to unfold as she prepares to make a splash in the world of professional women's basketball.