The WNBA is gearing up for its 2024 draft event on Monday, a much-anticipated annual showcase of young talent poised to make an impact on the women's professional basketball scene. Leading the pack of 15 elite prospects invited to attend the 2024 draft is Iowa's Caitlin Clark, who has made headlines with her extraordinary scoring prowess, and Angel Reese of LSU, renowned for her dominant play during the NCAA season.
The draft, set to take place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York, will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday. It promises to be a pivotal night for teams looking to bolster their rosters with top-tier talent.
Caitlin Clark has captured the attention of basketball fans and analysts alike this season, bringing a new level of attention to women's basketball. She became the all-time leading scorer in Division I basketball across both men's and women's games this season, and also surpassed Lynette Woodard's record for most points scored by a woman at any major school.
Her record-setting games at Iowa have set the stage for her likely selection by the Indiana Fever as the first overall pick. Clark's ability to influence a game with her scoring and playmaking skills makes her a valuable asset for any team, particularly for a Fever squad eager to revamp its lineup.
Draft invitees include other notable names
Joining Clark at the top of the list is Cameron Brink from Stanford, who comes off an All-America season, and Kamilla Cardoso of South Carolina, recently crowned a national champion and the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player. These players represent the cream of the crop in a draft class filled with potential.
Angel Reese, another headline prospect, led the LSU Tigers to a national championship, showcasing her prowess in crucial games and proving her mettle as a first-round-worthy talent. Her robust performance in the NCAA Tournament has not only raised her draft stock but also her profile as a player capable of making an immediate impact.
Other notable invitees include Rickea Jackson of Tennessee, UConn's duo Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl, Jacy Sheldon and Celeste Taylor of Ohio State, Elizabeth Kitley of Virginia Tech, Charisma Osborne of UCLA, Alissa Pili of Utah, Marquesha Davis of Ole Miss, Dyaisha Fair of Syracuse and Nyadiew Puoch from Australia, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN. The diverse group of athletes highlights the global reach and competitive nature of women's basketball today.
With the Los Angeles Sparks holding both the second and fourth overall picks, and the Chicago Sky selecting third, the top of the draft could reshape several franchise futures in significant ways. In total, thirty-six selections will be made across three rounds, each offering a chance for teams to add young talents who could define the next era of the WNBA.
The Caitlin Clark effect on the draft, WNBA games
The WNBA's promotional efforts for the upcoming draft have been strategic. A recently released hype video begins with the intriguing question, “Who Will Be Next?” before rolling into a montage of highlights from several top prospects, including Clark.
The Fever has also capitalized on the buzz surrounding Clark's expected selection. The franchise has scheduled an extensive national media coverage for the upcoming season, with 36 of the Fever's 40 games on national broadcast and streaming platforms.
In addition to game broadcasts, the WNBA is also promoting key matchups throughout the season. One highlighted event is the “Rising Star Standoff” where the Fever will face off against the Los Angeles Sparks, showcasing the new talents and the competitive spirit of the league.