The WNBA All-Stars will be united on Saturday in their goal to best Team USA in front of what will be a record-breaking number of viewers on Saturday night. But in Friday's practice, the squad is competing against each other. While players partook in a fun half-court shooting contest, fans opted to further the never-ending narrative of Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese.

The Chicago Sky forward bested her fellow rookie and most of the All-Stars on this day, banking in the impressive bucket, via ClutchPoints, to elicit a rousing round of applause from her teammates and those in attendance. Clark and everyone else except for Dallas Wings star and 2021 WNBA All-Star Game MVP Arike Ogunbowale misfired.

As you could imagine, many fans used the half-court contest as a launching pad for a fiery Clark vs. Reese debate, which has dominated conversation around the sport since the two were in college. The Indiana Fever guard is the unquestioned face of women's basketball and runaway Rookie of the Year favorite, but Reese is having a standout campaign in her own right and is also a marketing machine.

Ergo, the arguing never stops. Reese's fans will brag about her beating Clark in the 2023 national championship, and the NCAA scoring champion's supporters will note the significance of leading Iowa to back-to-back title games. Reese eclipsed Candace Parker's all-time double-doubles streak and is setting a rookie rebounding record, while Clark broke the single-game record for assists and became the fastest WNBA player to ever record 400 points and 200 assists in a season.

Fans can get carried away when it comes to Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese

The dissecting obviously carries into the negative aspects of their games as well. Critics pounce on Caitlin Clark for her alarming turnover numbers (league-worst 5.6 per contest), but Angel Reese is not let off the hook for shooting only 40.2 percent despite her heavy frontcourt presence. What cannot be disputed, though, is the unprecedented impact they are having on the league.

The efforts of these two 22-year-old athletes helped the WNBA secure a massive media rights deal. And yet, neither one of them is representing Team USA at the Paris Summer Olympics. As higher-ups likely lament their absence and the missed opportunity to keep growing the product, Clark and Reese set out to make a statement in Phoenix, Arizona's Footprint Center.

For maybe one night only, their fans will share a common enemy– the establishment. But rest assured, there will still be constant juxtapositions made between the two during the 20th edition of the WNBA All-Star Game.