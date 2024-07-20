If you haven't seen it, the Los Angeles Clippers' new home, the Intuit Dome, is absolutely insane. It's a state-of-the-art facility with numerous ridiculous features in and around the arena.

One of them? How about a 360° mode when a player's name is put up on the big screen? Take a look:

Very cool. It says Mann's height, age, weight, where he was drafted, and even his shoe size. Steve Ballmer really loves the Clippers.

Fans were thoroughly impressed with the feature:

Clippers have best arena in the league

Will the Clippers be a title contender? It's hard to imagine after letting Paul George walk in free agency. But, they will definitely have the best arena in the Association.

Another awesome feature at the Intuit Dome is that every seat lights up and you can also charge your phone or other devices while watching a game:

Oh, and this. Well done Steve Ballmer:

The Intuit Dome is set to open on August 15th, with Bruno Mars performing that day. The Clippers have been waiting a long time to have their own arena after sharing with the Los Angeles Lakers and the time has finally come.

LA has been active in free agency so far, but they haven't added much. Russell Westbrook was just traded to the Utah Jazz, while PG signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. James Harden inked a two-year, $70 million deal with the Clippers, which includes a player option for the second season.

It will be Kawhi and Harden leading the charge in 2024-25, but how well LA does depends on Leonard's health. Team USA decided to cut him from the roster because of injury concerns, ultimately replacing Kawhi with Derrick White of the Boston Celtics.

The Clippers also brought in Kris Dunn in a sign-and-trade with the Jazz, who will be a nice depth piece.