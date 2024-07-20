The time has finally come for yet another UFC Fight Night from The Apex is Las Vegas as we’ll turn our attention towards UFC Vegas 94. 22 fighters weighed in for their respective bouts as they will be looking to impress on the biggest stage possible. We’ve already made our expert predictions and picks for each fight, but here we’ll taking a look at our favorite betting props for the upcoming card. Check out our UFC odds series for our UFC Vegas 94 predictions.

The Main Event features a top-5 clash in the Women’s Strawweight Division as former title challenger No. 3 Amanda Lemos takes on fellow Brazilian No. 5 Virna Jandiroba. Amanda Lemos just notched a win over ranked contender Mackenzie Dern to solidify her position in the rankings, while Jandiroba has won three-straight and knocks on the door of a title shot with a win here.

The Co-Main Event, originally scheduled to feature Brad Tavares taking on JunYong Park, will now feature featherweights Steve Garcia and Seungwoo Choi. Both fighters come into the contest having won their last bout and Steve Garcia rides a three-fight winning streak looking for his fourth. Choi overcame a three-fight losing streak recently and after a recent win, he’s ready to get back into the saddle with a win.

Without further speculation, let’s take a look at our favorite betting props and picks for the UFC Vegas 94 fight card.

Here are the UFC Vegas 94 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC Vegas 94 Odds: Best Betting Props

Mohammed Usman Wins by KO/TKO/DQ (+360)

Bill Algeo Wins by Decision (+135)

Amanda Lemos Wins by KO/TKO/DQ (+210)

Mohammed Usman Wins by KO/TKO/DQ (+360) vs. Thomas Petersen

Mohammed Usman comes into this fight following the first loss in four appearances under the promotion. Given his work ethic and the inspiration that comes with his brother Kamaru, we can fully expect to see Usman bounce back better than ever ahead of this fight. He’s taken his last three fights to the judges’ scorecards and we haven’t seen him land a knockout since his debut against Zac Pauga. Still, he’s one of the freakiest specimens on the UFC roster and it’s foolish to discredit the striking power he possesses.

Thomas Petersen also comes into this fight following a loss, so we can expect him to be aggressive in his approach as he doesn’t want to try his luck wrestling with a much stronger opponent. I think these two will try to duke it out on the feet with little success, but we have to like the upside of Mohammed Usman improving his striking and finding the mark in this one. The price is juiced and this could be a fun bet to ride as Usman will be hungry for an emphatic win.

Bill Algeo Wins by Decision (+135) vs. Dooho Choi

Bill Algeo’s biggest advantage in this fight will be his experience and constantly activity within the octagon. Dooho Choi has been sidelined a number of times due to injury, fighting his last bout back in February 2023. Since then, Algeo has had three fights with a 2-1 record and has been facing increasingly tougher competition with each bout. His skills are constantly evolving and we’ve seen him put on some absolutely savage displays with the way he can keep himself in a fight with his grit and determination.

I expect this to be a war of attrition for Algeo as Dooho Choi will be throwing the kitchen sink at him in terms of striking. Algeo is very awkward with his movements and he’s a master as staying alive in dire situations. I think this will be a close fight through the first round with Algeo slowly pulling away late in the fight. Let’s roll with him to take this decision win as the odds indicate the most likely outcome.

Amanda Lemos Wins by KO/TKO/DQ (+210) vs. Virna Jandiroba

This fight is going to be extremely close with how skilled both women are in the grappling department. If either fighter can find a solid choke or submission lock, it’s almost a certainty that they will finish the job and end this fight early. Virna Jandiroba is a steamroller in terms of her grappling and I expect her to have a significant amount of control time during this fight. Still, Amanda Lemos is just as seasoned with her jiu jitsu and she won’t be easy to keep down on the ground.

We’re going to take a chance on Lemos winning this fight by knockout as she’s been increasingly aggressive over the last couple of fights. Jandiroba is very tough to put away in her own right, but I think she’ll get too eager in clinching with Lemos and looking for the inside leg trip. Lemos is known for her elbows and strikes in the clinch, so she’ll have plenty of opportunities to land a damaging strike with her hands. Don’t sleep on her leg kicks as she creates separation and strikes with Jandiroba at range.

