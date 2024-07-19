The Connecticut Sun recently acquired Marina Mabrey in a trade with the Chicago Sky. Mabrey has emerged as one of the better players in the WNBA and now she is set to join the second best team in the Eastern Conference. So what does Mabrey think about the trade?

“I'm really excited,” Mabrey said during WNBA All-Star Weekend, via SUMMER and Women's Hoops Network. “Obviously some of the players on Connecticut have been like my favorite since I was so young. I've been following them. I remember seeing AT (Alyssa Thomas) when I was in Maryland visiting… But I just loved watching her. And then DB (DeWanna Bonner) and down the line. Just to get to play with them and being on a championship team or like, someone that can compete for the championship, it's going to be something I'm not used to. I haven't been in an environment like that so I'm excited.”

The Mabrey trade will be pivotal for both Chicago and Connecticut. Chicago is building around Angel Reese in hopes of developing a championship team down the road. The Sky are just 10-14 in 2024, but there is hope for the future in Chicago.

Meanwhile, the Sun have championship aspirations in 2024. Adding Mabrey to an already talented roster will only improve their chances of making a deep postseason run.

Sun land a star in Marina Mabrey

Mabrey had previously played for the Las Vegas Aces and Dallas Wings before joining the Sky. Now, Mabrey is beginning a new chapter in Connecticut.

She has averaged 14 points per game on 38.1 percent field goal and 35 percent three-point shooting. Mabrey is also recording averages of 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per outing.

The Sky's decision to trade Mabrey surprised some people around the WNBA world. Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca previously addressed the deal, via Annie Costabile of chicago.suntimes.com.

“Marina has made a significant impact over the past two seasons with the Sky behind her scoring ability, playmaking, competitiveness, and commitment to the community,” Pagliocca said. “We appreciate all of her contributions to the organization and wish her continued success in the league.”

Again, the Sky are attempting to build a roster that can compete in the future. Although the trade was surprising, Chicago's direction as a franchise is quite clear. They are hoping to contend soon with a new core of players.

Connecticut's 2024 outlook

The Sun are poised for a deep playoff run. Of course, teams such as the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces stand in their way. Las Vegas is currently third in the Western Conference, however, they are just a half-game back of first place. New York has the best record in the WNBA, as they are first in the Eastern Conference.

The Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm are both currently in front of the Aces in the West. But it is the Aces who have won back-to-back championships.

The Sun have talent but they understand that reaching the WNBA Finals will be difficult. The Liberty are intent on returning to the championship and taking care of business this time around. Even if the Sun reach the championship, they may need to play a daunting team such as the Aces.

Improving the roster in any possible way makes sense. The Sun know it will require no shortage of star-power to capture a championship in 2024.