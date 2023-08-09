With WNBA teams allowed to carry a maximum of 12 players on the roster, the Phoenix Mercury have been carrying 11 this season with a rotating 12th roster spot. Although the Mercury are without Skylar Diggins-Smith who is out on maternity this season, her contract still counts against the salary cap. The Mercury are also without key reserve Shey Peddy who is in concussion protocols. In order to fill the recent void at guard, the Mercury have signed free agent and former South Carolina star Destanni Henderson to a 7-day contract as per Jesse Morrison of The Next.

2022 #NCAAW national champion G Destanni Henderson has signed a 7-day contract with the Phoenix Mercury. The team also released Liz Dixon on Saturday. #ValleyTogether #WNBATwitter#WNBA @TheNextHoops pic.twitter.com/INvarRqy03 — Jesse Morrison (@morrscode_) August 7, 2023

With Destanni Henderson signing a 7-day contract with the Mercury, this is her second team she's been on this season. Henderson was one of the Indiana Fever's final roster cuts before the start of the regular season. She was eventually signed by the Los Angeles Sparks on a hardship contract when the team was dealing with a lot of injuries. WNBA teams are allowed to sign additional players on hardship contracts past the 12 player roster maximum if they fall under ten available players. Once injured players return, the hardship contract is terminated which is what happened with Henderson and the Sparks.

Henderson made her first appearance in a Mercury jersey on Aug. 8 in a win against the Washington Mystics. In 16 minutes of play, she scored three points, pulled down three rebounds and dished out one assist. She shot 1-5 from the field and 1-3 from the three-point line.

Henderson began her WNBA career in 2022 when the Fever selected her with the No. 20 overall pick.