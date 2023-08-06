The Phoenix Mercury have had a disappointing season so far. Although they have celebrated the return of superstar Brittney Griner, their season as a whole has not been what they expected. The team just hasn't gelled and they've been at the bottom of the WNBA standings for most of this season. They fired their head coach Vanessa Nygaard and have been without star point guard Skylar Diggins-Smith who is on maternity leave. The hits kept on coming with the latest being the status of backup point guard Shey Peddy who left the Mercury game against the Seatte Storm on Saturday with an injury. Peddy's status is still unknown as she is set to undergo medical evaluation.

Injury Update: Shey Peddy has movement in her limbs. She’s headed to the hospital for further evaluation. — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 6, 2023

Shey Peddy took a hard fall during the game after she took an accidental elbow to the back of the head from the Storm's Jordan Horston. She was unable to walk off the floor and was carried out on a stretcher. Peddy has been a key player for the Mercury this season despite their poor record.

This season, Peddy has played in 17 games for the Mercury and has been averaging 5.5 points per game, 1.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists with splits of 37.3 percent shooting from the field, 34.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Peddy was the No. 23 overall pick by the Chicago Sky in the 2012 WNBA Draft, but she didn't actually make a WNBA roster until the 2019 season with the Washington Mystics. Peddy has spent the last four seasons on the Mercury roster.