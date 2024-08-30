The Phoenix Mercury made a crucial decision regarding rookie guard Celeste Taylor, opting to sign her to a third and final seven-day contract, securing her spot on the team for at least another week.

The team announced the move on social media Friday, coming as Taylor's previous contract was set to expire, leaving the Mercury with the choice of either releasing her or extending her stay. Under WNBA rules, a player can sign up to three seven-day contracts with the same team in a season, making this Taylor's last short-term deal of the year.

Taylor's journey through the WNBA has been one defined by adaptability. Originally drafted in the second round by the Indiana Fever, Taylor was waived before the season began, leading her to sign her first seven-day contract with the Mercury in July. After a brief stint with the Connecticut Sun, Taylor re-signed with Phoenix, where she has been contributing off the bench. In her seven games with the Mercury, Taylor has averaged 2.7 points, one assist and 0.9 rebounds in 13 minutes per game.

It’s definitely tough when you are leaving an organization that I was with for a couple months and coming on a seven-day knowing that I have to leave or there is a potential spot for me somewhere else,” Taylor said, as reported by Alex Cipollini of Burn City Media. “Just going out there and exploring my options because, thankfully, I am blessed to have those options of going to a team the next day for another seven days.”

Celeste Taylor retained as other Mercury players sidelined with injuries

The decision to retain Taylor comes amidst the anticipated return of Rebecca Allen and Charisma Osborne, both of whom have been sidelined with injuries. Allen is recovering from a right hamstring injury, while Osborne has been dealing with a left lower leg strain. With their return on the horizon, the Mercury had to weigh their options carefully, ultimately deciding to keep Taylor in the lineup for now.

Taylor's collegiate experience, where she played for three different schools — Texas, Duke and Ohio State — has prepared her well for the uncertainties of professional basketball. That adaptability has been evident in her ability to move between teams and make the most of each opportunity. Reflecting on her tumultuous rookie season, Taylor acknowledged the challenges but remained optimistic.

Yeah, it’s definitely tough,” she said. “It’s definitely not something that a lot of rookies this season have gone through. People are always telling me like, ‘Your journey is your own journey’ and I think I have taken that along the way. Definitely some times are tough, you don’t necessarily know if you have a permanent spot a lot of the times, especially in the W … Just trying to stay focused. It is definitely hard sometimes, but my parents are constantly talking to me and I have great people around me.”

Despite the challenges, Taylor remains focused and determined to make an impact.

“All you can do is be who you are and work hard. I have been trying to keep that going,” she said.