The Phoenix Mercury have agreed to a seven-day contract with guard Celeste Taylor, per Women's Hoops Network. Taylor previously signed a short-term deal with Phoenix as well, so this will be her second seven-day contract with the Mercury in 2024.

Taylor, a 23-year-old rookie, has already played for three different teams in the WNBA. She spent the first five games of the season with the Indiana Fever. Indiana, however, opted to go in a different direction which led to Taylor signing a deal with Phoenix. She then joined the Connecticut Sun after playing four games with the Mercury. Taylor played two games in Connecticut before ultimately re-joining the Mercury once again on Friday.

Taylor has potential and probably deserves a more secure contract. Many teams just don't have the room on their rosters. The Mercury are giving Taylor another opportunity, though, so perhaps she can earn a more impactful role in Phoenix.

Mercury star credits Celeste Taylor

Mercury star Natasha Cloud recently shared her thoughts on Taylor, per Desert Wave Media.

“I'm so happy to have Celeste back,” Cloud said. “I know that she's had a couple moves… But even the other night in the game, I was sitting on the bench and I'm like, ‘we're missing Celeste. We are missing her on the defensive end. She's a big guard, she understands defensive schemes… She's a great offensive player.”

Cloud then gave Taylor an attention-catching compliment.

“I see a lot of myself in Celeste,” Cloud continued. “As a young player, hanging our hats on the defensive end but allowing our offense to kind of develop as we develop through the league.”

The 15-14 Mercury are currently fighting for a postseason spot. They have endured an up and down campaign but Phoenix still has a legitimate opportunity to reach the playoffs. Depth is always important, so the addition of Celeste Taylor projects to help this Mercury roster.