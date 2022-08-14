With a number of players already moving up to the NFL, the Michigan State Spartans football needs to retool and find new players to lead the team in 2022.

Kenneth Walker III and Jalen Nailor, two significant playmakers for Michigan State, were taken in this year’s NFL Draft. Both of those players had the potential to make big plays and allowed the Spartans’ attack to be dynamic.

With Walker and Nailor leaving for the professional ranks, Michigan State needs new blood to emerge in 2022. Charles Rogers, Lorenzo White, Plaxico Burress, Le’Veon Bell, and several other players have been among the most entertaining in Spartan history. Head coach Mel Tucker surely wants to find the next gem to add to that illustrious list.

Who may shine brightly among the Michigan State football breakout players in 2022? Let’s see.

3 Michigan State breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Big Ten

3. Keon Coleman

Few players have received as much attention throughout their first few seasons in the green and white as Keon Coleman has. He was a two-sport standout who came to Michigan State from Louisiana. Both Tom Izzo and Mel Tucker even assisted in the recruiting process. He played football in the autumn of last year and against Ohio State, caught seven catches for 50 yards and a lone score. He then immediately switched to basketball, scoring a basket against Michigan.

Keon Coleman. Prepare to hear the name on Saturdays this Fall. pic.twitter.com/M9Abyf2rPZ — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) August 13, 2022

This young man is oozing with talent, and his commitment to competing in two sports at Michigan State demonstrates that he has the work ethic to maximize that potential. Coleman only has to convert his talent and promise into actual productivity to maintain his position as a fan favorite. Comparing him to Plaxico Burress or Charles Rogers seems a touch careless, but it also seems like Coleman may have seasons similar to those players if everything falls into place for this talented young athlete.

Coleman is a freak of an athlete, which makes him so dangerous on the field for the Spartans. He will be terrifying. He’s likely to put up some significant numbers now that he’s starting with Jayden Reed and Tre Mosley in his second season.

He will be able to win a lot of one-on-one battles since Michigan State may have the most complete starting receiver rotation in the Big Ten outside of Ohio State and perhaps Michigan.

2. Jarek Broussard

Broussard carried the ball 298 times for 1,556 yards and seven touchdowns for the Buffaloes in two seasons in Boulder. Despite not having Walker’s stature, Broussard runs with tremendous speed and agility. That is why this season will be a terrific one for the Spartans in the backfield.

Chris Kapilovic, the offensive line coach, even said earlier this week that Broussard is like a mouse because he is so elusive and can slip between cracks. He previously won the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year award, and he will win the starting job this year. Observers expect Broussard to reach the 1,000-yard mark this season.

Since he had many of the same running patterns in his Colorado highlights, experts are eager to see how closely he resembles Walker. He doesn’t usually go down on the first impact, has excellent vision, and has a strong burst. Watching Broussard should be entertaining this coming season.

1. Jayden Reed

Jayden Reed is one of the first, if not the first, names that spring to mind when you think of the Spartan offense. Last year, Reed led Michigan State in catches, receiving yards, and touchdown receptions. His 17.4-yard catch average makes him quarterback Payton Thorne’s first choice among his targets.

22 days. Jayden Reed climbs the ladder and becomes a father at the age of 21. #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/g1bBlSlzar — dunc 🌎 (@SpartyWRLD) August 11, 2022

Reed plays bigger than his 6-foot, 185-pound physique on the field. He frequently “Mossed” opposing defensive backs in 2021 in order to come down with massive grabs for the Spartans. It’s tough to top that in terms of enthusiasm and athleticism.

For a large portion of the 2021 season, Michigan State’s passing offense was lethal. That’s when Nailor and Reed were on the field together. Now that Nailor is no longer there, this should be Reed’s unit to lead.

The junior was named to the third team of the Big Ten after catching 59 receptions for 1,026 yards (17.4 yards per grab on average) and 10 touchdowns. Other wideouts will now be expected to step up. Still, Reed will be the top wideout on the other teams’ scouting reports. There is no doubt that he is among the Michigan State football breakout players for 2022.