Caitlin Clark has had a disappointing WNBA season for multiple reasons. The Indiana Fever star has missed almost half the campaign with quadriceps and groin injuries, and she has struggled to knock down shots when on the court. Her turnovers, which were already a glaring issue, have increased to 5.9 per contest in 2025. The 23-year-old remains a top-notch playmaker, the most popular figure in the sport and a threat to erupt from 3-point range, but the current circumstances have caused some people to make strong opinions about her impact on the team.

Following the Fever's 81-54 win over reigning MVP A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces, which came two nights after they defeated the Minnesota Lynx for the WNBA Commissioner's Cup, — Clark did not play in either contest — a women's basketball Hall of Famer and ESPN analyst dropped a polarizing soundbite.

“I think that Indiana is even more dangerous when Caitlin Clark doesn't play,” Carolyn Peck said on SportsCenter Thursday night, via Ken Swift. “Because she's a ball-dominant guard {and} the ball is in her hands a lot, so you know what you need to try to take away. But when you look at Indiana now, they've got so many weapons…. They are a threat, and it's specifically on the defensive end. {Head coach Stephanie White} is so pleased with the intensity that they're bringing defensively.”

Caroline Peck saying the @IndianaFever are more dangerous WITHOUT Caitlin Clark.

Caitlin Clark and Fever need each other

Peck, who coached the Purdue Boilermakers to a national championship in 1999, did not explicitly say the Fever are a better squad without No. 22. However, she certainly opened the door for an intense debate to transpire on social media. Despite her struggles from the floor, which are reflected through her 39.0 percent shooting from the field and 29.5 percent shooting from 3-point range, Clark considerably raises Indiana's ceiling.

Fans will also argue that she lowers the team's floor due to her high usage rate, but the 2024 All-WNBA First-Team selection can add a rare dimension to the offense. She can engineer a potent attack and also catch fire from well beyond the arc. The problem is, though, her shooting stroke is ice cold at the moment. Clark is a stunning 1-of-23 from long range in her last three games. Perhaps this latest injury-induced hiatus will allow the 2024 Rookie of the Year to get right.

There is little doubt surrounding her potential. Caitlin Clark is expected to become the top player in this league in due time. The idea that the Fever are more dangerous without someone of her skill set is difficult to comprehend. Perhaps that is true when evaluating this version of the point guard, but even then, it is important to remember that Indy lost to the free-falling Los Angeles Sparks without Clark before beating the Lynx and Aces.

Clark, Indiana can accomplish something special in 2025

Carolyn Peck's point about the Fever being a complete squad is indisputable. Leading scorer Kelsey Mitchell is shooting 37.1 percent from distance. Aaliyah Boston is averaging 16.2 points and 8.1 rebounds. Aari McDonald and Natasha Howard are also scoring in double-figures on a nightly basis. Two-time champion DeWanna Bonner and Sophie Cunningham lead an impactful bench. White is one of the most respected coaches in the WNBA today.

The Fever (9-8) have it all, just as long as Caitlin Clark is also on the floor. Hopefully, this group will get the chance to build in-game chemistry before the latter stretch of the season. Because if it does, trouble awaits the competition.