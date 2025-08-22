Kyle Schwarber has had a historic four-year run with the Philadelphia Phillies. He’s the only player to ever hit at least 38 home runs in each of his first four years with a new team. And Schwarber has saved the best for last as he’s putting together an MVP-caliber season in 2025.

Even though the Phillies are Schwarber’s fourth MLB team, it’s difficult imagining him donning a different uniform in 2026. But the three-time All-Star becomes a free agent after the season. And his career-best performance will certainly draw plenty of suitors for his services.

While Schwarber can’t predict how his free agency will play out, he recently discussed a more personal connection to the Phillies.

“I know that sometimes hopes and aspirations don't turn out to be what reality is. But it's looking back at when I signed here in 2022, and seeing where you're at now. The accumulation of work. The things that have made me better. You think about your kids. You sign here, and have your first kid, and then you have two, and your third one on the way. A lot of (those life events) have happened here,” Schwarber explained, per Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Kyle Schwarber contemplates personal growth with Phillies

Schwarber has been in the league long enough to have a realistic outlook on the business side of baseball. Despite playing in the majors for 11 seasons, he’s only signed three contracts, the largest being the four-year, $79 million deal he inked with the Phillies in 2022.

While Schwarber would like to continue playing in Philadelphia, at 32 years old, this is likely his last shot at a big-money contract. Although, with Schwarber, you never know. The veteran DH has aged well. He just put together the best four-year run of his career in his early 30s.

In 2025, Schwarber leads the National League with 45 home runs. And he's up to a MLB-high 109 RBI. Schwarber has a shot at breaking Ryan Howard’s franchise record of 58 homers in a season. The former Philly accomplished the feat in 2006 and won NL MVP that year.

But Schwarber’s value goes beyond the long ball. He’s become a more complete hitter in 2025. He’s batting .253, 21 points higher than his career average. And his .373 on-base percentage is up 25 points. After 127 games he’s already reached a career-high 4.2 bWAR.

The dedication to improving his game has helped him win over a notoriously tough fanbase. Schwarber reached the 1,000-hit milestone earlier this season on a home run. The fan who caught the homer had a telling request in exchange for the ball. He asked that Schwarber re-sign with the Phillies.