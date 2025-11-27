San Francisco 49ers star left tackle Trent Williams delivered an interesting soundbite ahead of their Week 13 game. He hilariously reversed an earlier claim that he hadn’t lost any sleep over facing Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett. When asked again about the matchup, Williams cracked a smile and admitted, “No, not yet, but I’m sure I will. I lied, yeah I have… He’s one of the best to ever play and he has no weaknesses.” His blend of humor and candor underscored the immense respect between two generational talents preparing for one of the most anticipated individual battles of the season.

The 49ers enter Week 13 having built an impressive 8-4 record. That places them third in the loaded NFC West and seventh in the NFC playoff picture. San Francisco has rebounded from last year’s postseason absence with sharper execution and a balanced roster. The team has swept all three division road games while fielding an offense ranked among the league’s best in scoring. The Niners look poised for a serious playoff push.

Williams continues to anchor that offensive resurgence. The perennial All-Pro has started all 12 games this season. He has provided elite protection for a dynamic offense. His play has kept San Francisco among the NFL’s top attacks in both passing and scoring. Even as he prepares to face Garrett, Williams remains one of the most reliable and impactful linemen in football.

On the other side, Garrett certainly makes this matchup a must-watch. Through 11 games, he has racked up 18 sacks, 44 total tackles, and three forced fumbles. He currently leads the league in both total sacks and tackles for loss.

With these andid remarks and Garrett’s roaring form, Sunday’s trenches battle could be the highlight of Week 13.