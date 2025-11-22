The Philadelphia Phillies won their second straight NL East crown before losing in the Division Series for the second year in a row. Despite finishing the 2025 campaign with the second-best record in baseball, the Phillies face fallout following another early playoff exit.

Philadelphia has some big decisions to make this offseason. NL MVP runner-up Kyle Schwarber, Gold Glove catcher J.T. Realmuto and All-Star starting pitcher Ranger Suarez are the most notable of the nine players who became free agents after the 2025 season.

As the Phillies determine a course of action for free agency, the team first dealt with Friday’s 5pm EST non-tender deadline. The organization tendered contracts to Alec Bohm, Jhoan Duran, Jesus Luzardo, Brandon Marsh, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott and Tanner Banks, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Phillies face uncertain future after playoff flop

MLB teams had until Friday’s non-tender deadline to give contracts to arbitration-eligible players. If a player doesn't receive a tender, they become a free agent. The process does not specify a salary. Once tendered, teams have until February to reach a deal. Otherwise the contract goes to arbitration and a panel decides the player’s salary.

Bohm and Luzardo will be the Phillies’ highest-paid tendered players as both are in their third year of arbitration. They will make roughly $10.5 million for the 2026 season. The Phillies landed Luzardo in a trade with the Miami Marlins last offseason. The veteran lefty had a strong debut in the Phillies rotation, going 15-7 with a 3.92 ERA and 216 strikeouts in 183.2 innings.

Bohm, the Phillies’ starting third baseman, played well in 2025. However, his production was down a bit from his All-Star 2024 campaign. The sixth-year pro missed time with shoulder inflammation and a fractured rib.

Trade rumors continue to swirl around Bohm. The Phillies could still move the 29-year-old infielder despite the tender. And his reasonably low salary might be appealing. However, Bohm is entering his final year of team control. He becomes a free agent after the 2026 season.

Duran is the other interesting name at the non-tender deadline. The Phillies acquired Duran in a deal with the Minnesota Twins at the deadline. He immediately took over as Philadelphia’s closer and performed well. He’s set to earn around $7.5 million in 2026 and remains under club control until 2028.

The Phillies also agreed to contract terms with Rafael Marchan and Garrett Stubbs. And Philadelphia claimed outfielder Pedro Leon off waivers, per Feinsand.