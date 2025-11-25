The Arizona Diamondbacks appear to be open for business this winter, and star second baseman Ketel Marte has become the focus of major trade buzz. MLB insider Jon Morosi reported that “the Diamondbacks are actively listening” to offers for Marte, with the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays among the teams that have already “checked in.”

Jays & Phillies have checked in on Marte. https://t.co/Fwtt3q2ytY — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Morosi added that there’s “at least a 50-50 chance” Marte could be moved, sparking speculation that Arizona might finally pull the trigger on a blockbuster deal. The 32-year-old switch-hitter is coming off another standout season, batting .283 with 28 home runs, 72 RBIs, and an .893 OPS in 126 games. Signed through 2030 on a $105 million contract, Marte represents both elite value and long-term control — a combination that’s driving leaguewide interest.

For Philadelphia, adding Marte would be a major offensive upgrade at second base over Bryson Stott. The Phillies have seen two straight playoff exits in the NLDS, and president Dave Dombrowski is reportedly eager to make a splash this offseason. Toronto, meanwhile, is looking to retool a lineup that underperformed in 2025, and Marte’s switch-hitting power and on-base skills could balance their right-heavy offense.

Diamondbacks eager to move Ketel Marte this offseason

Article Continues Below

From Arizona’s perspective, the decision to entertain offers stems from a familiar issue — pitching depth and payroll limits. With ace Zac Gallen and veteran Merrill Kelly both departing in free agency and Corbin Burnes recovering from Tommy John surgery, the Diamondbacks need rotation reinforcements but lack financial flexibility after last year’s club-record $195 million payroll. Trading Marte could free up around $15 million in salary while bringing back MLB-ready pitching.

That said, general manager Mike Hazen has called a trade for Marte “mostly unlikely,” stressing that any move would have to be a blockbuster return. “I still have to do my job,” Hazen said, acknowledging that several teams have inquired.

If Arizona does make a deal, it would mark the end of an era — and signal a new direction for a club caught between contention and cost control.