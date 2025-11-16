The Philadelphia Phillies’ season came to an abrupt ending when the team lost the NLDS on an Orion Kerkering error. Now Philadelphia faces significant lineup changes as the team must decide how to move forward with its aging roster.

Kyle Schwarber is the Phillies’ top priority in free agency. The veteran DH finished second in NL MVP voting after a monster season. However, one MLB insider believes the team should focus on bringing back J.T. Realmuto.

“With a weak catching market and no replacement behind the plate waiting in the wings, Philly needs to re-sign Realmuto, who is far and away the best catcher available despite his age and offensive decline,” Mark Feinsand of MLB.com wrote.

Phillies face J.T. Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber free agency questions

Realmuto had a down year offensively in 2025, with 12 home runs, 52 RBI, 57 runs scored, a 91 OPS+ and 2.5 bWAR in 134 games. However, the two-time Gold Glove winner remained a solid defender behind the plate. And Realmuto expertly guided the Phillies’ talented pitching staff.

However, several teams could be interested in Realmuto this offseason. And it’s unclear if Philadelphia will fight to bring the veteran catcher back on a new deal. The Phillies face fallout following another early playoff exit. The team won the division and got knocked out in the NLDS in back-to-back seasons.

Additionally, Realmuto isn’t the only player the Phillies could lose in free agency. Schwarber elevated his offensive production in 2025 and he’s sure to have a number of suitors for his services. The 11th-year veteran led the majors with 132 RBI and topped the National League with 56 home runs. He finished as the runner up in the MVP race behind Shohei Ohtani, who won the award for the fourth time.

Bryce Harper wants both players to re-sign with the Phillies. But it remains unclear how the team will approach this pivotal offseason. Realmuto has been in Philadelphia since 2019 and Schwarber joined in 2022. Much of the Phillies’ identity revolves around these two players and Harper. It will be interesting to see how Philly responds after another heartbreaking postseason.