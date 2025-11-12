Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm has often been mentioned as a potential trade candidate over the past year. A deal has yet to come to fruition, but MLB Network insider Jon Morosi recently provided an update on a possible Bohm trade.

“One trade they could make is Alec Bohm at third base,” Morosi said at the GM meetings. “I asked Dave Dombrowski yesterday about how much interest there has been in Alec Bohm and the potential of a move there.”

MLB Network proceeded to show a clip of Morosi interviewing Dombrowski, who said he did not want to discuss “individual players” from a trade standpoint. However, Dombrowski — who is the Phillies' president of baseball operations — did share his thoughts on Bohm.

“Alec is a good player… He had a little bit of a down year last year, he was hurt some part some part of the year… We like him a great deal.”

Bohm would likely catch the attention of many teams around the league if the Phillies make him available in trade discussions. The 29-year-old is under contract for another season. The Phillies play in a big market and could re-sign him if there was mutual interest in a long-term deal. So, why would Philadelphia consider moving on from the infielder?

“If the Phillies were to move Bohm,” Morosi added, “in my judgment, it would have to be because they think there's a chance of getting a (Alex) Bregman, or they're one of the teams that could potentially look at Bo Bichette at a spot that's not shortstop… You would have to have a clear upgrade on Bohm if you're gonna go ahead and make that trade.”

Many small market ball clubs trade players ahead of the final year of their contract to maximize their value without losing them for nothing in free agency. Big market teams play a different game — especially contenders like the Phillies. Philadelphia can afford to keep Bohm in an effort to attempt to win next season. And if he leaves in free agency, the Phillies can spend big money to replace him.

Still, a trade seems to be a possibility, but it certainly is not guaranteed to come to fruition.