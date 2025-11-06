With the upcoming MLB free agency period fast approaching, rumors are swirling around many of the market's top names. One such name is slugger Kyle Schwarber, who will likely receive the biggest contract of his career in his mid-30s. The inventor of the “Schwarbombs” could very well find himself calling Yankee Stadium home if ESPN's Jesse Rogers' daydreams come true.

“Schwarber is one of those rare players — think Marcus Semien — who will make more money in his mid-30s than he did previously,” wrote Rogers on Wednesday. “He should sign for much more than $79 million, which is what he just made in his previous deal with Philadelphia. The Phillies need him more than he needs them, according to insiders. How do you replace 187 home runs over the past four years? You don't. He could also balance out the Yankees' lineup if Cody Bellinger walks. Can you imagine his home run totals with the short porch at Yankee Stadium?”

Schwarber with the Yankees does open up some intriguing questions. First off, the fit could be an awkward one. The Yankees already have one player, Giancarlo Stanton, who is essentially only a designated hitter. Yes, Stanton can play the outfield in a pinch, but he should only do that on rare occasions. Schwarber can play left field regularly, but he's a subpar defender. His best position is also DH, like Stanton. Furthermore, putting the NL's leading home run hitter into a platoon with the emerging Ben Rice at first base could limit both players' impacts. However, would the positives Schwarber brings outweigh those questions about the roster construction?

Kyle Schwarber at Yankee Stadium would be a sight to behold

Bellinger played well in his one-year stint with the Yankees, notching a 5.0 WAR over 152 games. He hit noticeably better at Yankee Stadium (.909 OPS) than on the road (.715 OPS). While Bellinger is likely to get a long-term deal, it could certainly be from another team besides New York.

After all, the Yankees should be hunting players like Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, and Schwarber. Not to mention pitching targets such as Framber Valdez, Edwin Diaz, and Robert Suarez. Meanwhile, the Phillies potentially have their sights set on the aforementioned hitting trio above as well. It's shaping up to what could be a very fast-paced free agent market. Will Schwarber return to Philadelphia or elect to call Yankee Stadium home for the foreseeable future?