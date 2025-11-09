Lefty slugger Kyle Schwarber had an MVP-caliber season, powering the Philadelphia Phillies to the second-best record in baseball and the No. 2 seed in the National League. Schwarber led the NL with 56 home runs and topped the majors with 132 RBI.

The 11th-year veteran crushed left-handed pitching during his career year. Schwarber belted 23 homers off lefties in 2025 after hitting just 55 bombs off left-handers in the previous 10 seasons combined. Schwarber had a better OPS+ against lefties than righties in 2025, a trend that actually started in 2024.

The Phillies' DH was asked about the approach that led to a career-high slugging percentage against left-handed pitching in 2025. “There are mechanical things that you have to do but there’s also a mindset as well,” Schwarber said, per MLB Network.

Kyle Schwarber hits free agency after career year

“I think that the mechanical and the approach and the different drills… to work on facing a same-sided guy, there is a lot of work that has to be put into that. But also just the mindset of taking an at-bat and not viewing it as, ‘I’m facing a left-hander pitcher.’ … Just being able to be present, take your at-bat in that moment… [and] trusting that your work that you’ve done to prepare up to that game is going to translate when you’re going out there and competing,” he added.

Article Continues Below

Schwarber’s approach worked. He had a career-best .598 slugging percentage against lefties in 2025. He also finished with a .964 OPS and 170 OPS+ versus left-handed pitching, compared to .904 and 147 marks against righties.

The Phillies benefited from the 32-year-old slugger’s power surge. Philadelphia reached the NLDS for the second straight season. However, the team fell short of expectations, losing the best-of-five series 3-1 in back-to-back years.

Now the Phillies face the potential fallout following another early playoff exit. The team could experience sweeping changes over the offseason. And Schwarber, who showed out in a contract year, could leave in free agency.

Schwarber is one of the top free agents available for 2026. The three-time All-Star will have no shortage of suitors this winter, as teams dream of adding his bat to the heart of their order.

The Phillies might decide to go in a different direction next season. However, it will be difficult for the team to replace the hole Schwarber would leave in the lineup.