At a Major League Baseball trade deadline full of chaos, multiple All-Stars found themselves on new teams. However, the biggest deal might end up being a reunion. The Seattle Mariners pulled off a deal netting them the premier player on the market in Eugenio Suarez. The deal comes just days after Jerry Dipoto traded for another Arizona Diamondbacks infielder; Josh Naylor.

Acquiring Naylor was Dipoto's first move, but it was not the one that carried the most importance. He traded Suarez to the Diamondbacks back in 2023 in order to relieve himself of the cap hit. However, the Mariners' general manager has since admitted that the deal was a mistake. Now, though, Dipoto and Seattle have a chance to rectify that error two years later.

Dipoto spoke to MLB.com's Daniel Kramer about the move that brings Suarez back to the Mariners. In his opinion, the 2023 deal is a blemish on his record as a general manager. If he had a second chance at the deal, it would have gone differently.

“You make decisions based on where you are,” Dipoto said. “If we could have called and asked for a re-do … that would have been great. But that's not how it works.”

What bothers the general manager the most is that the Mariners were able to make a deal later on that same offseason that solved one of their big issues. Unfortunately, Suarez was already gone and could not contribute to Seattle's bounce back.

“If we'd known that we had that deal in our back pocket, we might have done something different,” Dipoto said. “The November [2023] deal that sent Geno to Arizona, I told him that day — and I think he'll verify it being true — one of my least favorite trades we ever did.”

While Dipoto regrets trading the All-Star third baseman a few years ago, he made up for it in 2025. Seattle acquired him and Josh Naylor as they make a push towards the postseason. He and the Mariners hope that their power can propel the team on a deep playoff run, making the most of what has been an excellent season.