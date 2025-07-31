With less than 24 hours to go before the trade deadline, the Eugenio Suarez sweepstakes finally have a winner. The Seattle Mariners are getting their hands on the prized third baseman after agreeing to a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks to bring the slugger back to the Pacific Northwest, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“BREAKING: The Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a deal to acquire third baseman Eugenio Suárez from the Arizona Diamondbacks, sources tell ESPN,” Passan reported on X, formerly Twitter. “The trade is pending medical review.”

Suarez has been at the center of trade rumors for many weeks now, with teams like the Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, Detroit Tigers and many more in the running for him. In the end, it's back to Seattle for Suarez, where he spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

In return for Suarez, the Diamondbacks are getting corner infielder Tyler Locklear and a pair of pitching prospects, according to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.

Suarez has been one of the best hitters in baseball this season, hitting for power with the best of them on a regular basis. He is hitting just .248 on the season, but has crushed an astronomical 36 home runs in just 105 games. He also currently leads Major League Baseball with 87 RBI.

The Mariners and Suarez will be thankful that the third baseman avoided a serious injury when he was hit by a pitch against the Detroit Tigers on Monday. However, all the tests came out clean and he should be ready to go by the time he gets to Seattle.

Suarez struggled with strikeouts at times during his two seasons with the Mariners, but he still was able to hit 53 home runs over those two campaigns while missing just 12 regular season games. Now, with him hitting at an even more torrid pace in 2025, Seattle is hoping that he can add a true slugger to the middle of its lineup as it makes a playoff push.

Seattle, who currently trails the Athletics in the eighth inning on Wednesday night, will be five games off the pace of the Houston Astros in the AL West if that result holds. However, the Mariners are currently holding onto one of the three wild card spots in the American League, and adding Suarez into the mix should make them even more difficult to beat.