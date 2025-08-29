The Seattle Mariners hold the final American League Wild Card spot heading into Labor Day Weekend action. With a three-game cushion over the Kansas City Royals, they are looking to pull away and clinch their second playoff berth since 2001. The Mariners just got Victor Robles back from injury, but have now lost him to a suspension for seven games.

“Victor Robles suspension has been reduced to 7 games upon appeal. He will begin serving it tonight,” Ryan Divish reported.

Robles was originally suspended for 10 games for throwing a bat at a pitcher during his AAA rehab stint. He played in four games while appealing the suspension, picking up just two hits. Now, he has to start his suspension immediately. Robles will miss all three games against the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays. He will return for Game 2 against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, September 6.

The Mariners have played most of the season without Robles, who was rehabbing a shoulder injury at the time of the incident. Robles has only played 14 games this year, with Dominic Canzone and Luke Raley spending time in right field in his absence. These will be key games against fringe Wild Card contenders that Robles is missing. These players will be key this week.

The Mariners need Robles to get back to his normal form if they are going to make a playoff run. After picking him up mid-season in 2024, Robles had an .860 OPS and elite defense in 77 games. But this year, his small sample size has been dreadful. He has only five RBI and a .565 OPS in the 14 games he has played.

The Mariners went all-in at the trade deadline to improve their offense. Robles' spot in right field has been kept warm for him, and is ripe for the taking when he comes back.