In one of the most remarkable streaks in pitching, Seattle Mariners starter Bryan Woo entered Wednesday’s matchup against the San Diego Padres ready to show what he was made of. In his first 25 starts of the season, the right-hander had gone at least six innings without issuing more than two walks, surpassing a record that had stood since 1968. That historic run came to an end dramatically at T-Mobile Park when Woo was pulled in the fifth inning after loading the bases, finishing just one out shy of extending his mark.

The pivotal moment came when veteran José Iglesias beat out an infield single with two outs, forcing manager Dan Wilson to make a tough decision. With Woo at 95 pitches and Jake Cronenworth due up, Wilson turned to reliever Gabe Speier. The move nearly backfired, as Speier hit Cronenworth to force in a run before striking out Freddy Fermin to escape the inning. Woo left the game in line for the win, but his streak of impeccable control was halted at that point.

Bryan Woo didn’t complete the sixth inning for the first time this season He did so in 25 consecutive starts to begin the season which was the longest streak to begin a season since Zack Greinke did it 32 times in 2015 (h/t @StatsCentre) pic.twitter.com/Cr8n6HLq8O — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 27, 2025

Even with the streak over, Woo’s consistency on the mound remains among the best in MLB. Since his debut on March 30, the 25-year-old has worked at least six innings in every outing, never exceeding 7.1 innings, while recording between three and nine strikeouts per game. His numbers underscore his dominance: 166 strikeouts and just 31 walks in 164.2 innings. Only a handful of pitchers across the league have thrown more innings this season.

His All-Star selection in July further highlighted his importance in Seattle’s rotation. With an 11-7 record and a 2.94 ERA entering Wednesday, Woo has solidified himself as one of the pillars of the Mariners’ playoff push. His ability to deliver quality starts every time out has been crucial in keeping the team in contention for an American League Wild Card spot.

Drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Cal Poly, Woo has shown rapid development into a reliable starter. He made his debut in 2023 and, despite some injury setbacks, has already compiled a lifetime 24-15 record with a 3.23 ERA. Now his durability and command have positioned him as a key piece for a potential postseason run, with the potential to take the mound in a pivotal playoff game.