The Seattle Mariners have sought upgrades to their lineup over the course of the season. With the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline approaching, the time is now to swing a deal. On Thursday night, Seattle kicked off the activity across the league, adding Arizona Diamondbacks star Josh Naylor.

The Mariners are acquiring Naylor from the Diamondbacks, as first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan. In return, the Diamondbacks are receiving two pitchers. Left-handed hurler Brandyn Garcia and right-hander Ashton Izzi are headed to Arizona. Naylor is a free agent at the end of the 2025 MLB season.

Seattle are 54-48 at this point in the year. They are six games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. However, they occupy the second AL Wild Card spot. They are only two games back of the New York Yankees, who own the first Wild Card.

What Josh Naylor brings to Mariners' lineup

The Mariners have an MVP candidate on their roster in Cal Raleigh. Raleigh is having one of the greatest offensive seasons by a catcher of all time. However, Seattle has sought to add more firepower to their offense. Naylor can provide that spark.

His numbers don't pop off the score sheet by any means. He has 11 home runs, 59 runs batted in, and a slash line of 360/.447/.807. In saying this, Naylor can provide high-level power. He is coming off a 31-home run, 108-RBI season with the Cleveland Guardians in 2024.

Seattle has not received a ton of production out of the first base position in 2025. Rowdy Tellez played 62 games for the team this year. However, he was released on June 26. Donovan Solano has played 59 games at first, as well, but hasn't provided a ton of offense.

Naylor gives them an offensive upgrade at the position. And he can help Seattle as they chase down American League contenders for postseason seeding. The MLB Trade Deadline has begun, and it will be intriguing to see how Seattle operates following this deal.