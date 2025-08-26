Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has made MLB history with a milestone for the ages. He became the first switch hitter ever to hit 50+ home runs before the beginning of September in a season. This incredible Cal Raleigh milestone has fueled the Mariners’ playoff aspirations. Raleigh’s season has been nothing short of spectacular, and his power surge has cemented his status as one of baseball’s most dangerous hitters.

Cal Raleigh is the first switch hitter in MLB history with 50+ home runs before the beginning of September in a season. pic.twitter.com/XiJ7cotX43 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) August 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

With his 50th blast, Raleigh joins one of baseball’s elite power-hitting clubs. Only a handful of legends have ever achieved this feat before September, including Roger Maris, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Barry Bonds, Luis Gonzalez, Giancarlo Stanton, and Aaron Judge. Now, Raleigh’s name is etched alongside theirs, making his achievement even more historic. Mariners fans have waited years to see this level of offensive production, and Raleigh has delivered in stunning fashion.

For Seattle, Raleigh’s breakout season has been transformative. His consistent power and leadership have elevated the Mariners into true contenders. He has come through in clutch situations repeatedly, providing the spark that drives the lineup. Raleigh’s influence goes beyond the home runs. His presence at the plate forces opposing pitchers to change how they attack the entire Mariners order, giving his teammates better opportunities to produce.

Raleigh’s development has been just as impressive as the results. Over time, he refined his timing and sharpened his pitch recognition. In addition, he has learned to drive the ball effectively from both sides of the plate. As a result, Cal Raleigh’s switch hitter power makes him unpredictable and nearly impossible to defend. Consequently, even elite pitchers are forced to adjust their strategies against him.

Meanwhile, the Padres-Mariners rivalry has also grown more intense with Raleigh’s rise. Thanks to his impact, his ability to deliver in big-game moments against top opponents, including San Diego, has added drama to these matchups, which could have postseason implications.

With more than a month left in the regular season, Cal Raleigh’s 50th home run is only the beginning. His historic surge defines this Mariners season and could be the driving force behind a deep playoff run.

Can Cal Raleigh’s power push the Mariners to their most unforgettable postseason yet?