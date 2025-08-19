Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles recently lost his composure during a game, and threw his bat toward an opposing pitcher. Robles is getting suspended 10 games from Major League Baseball due to the incident, per USA Today.

The incident occurred while the outfielder is serving a minor league rehab assignment. Robles plans to keep fighting the decision.

“He is expected to appeal the decision in hopes of having it reduced. Any suspension must be served at the MLB level, meaning he will miss games once he's reinstated from the injured list,” Mariners reporter Ryan Divish wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Mariners slugger apologized following his bat-throwing incident.

“I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for my recent reaction on the field. I let my frustration get the best of me, and I understand how that may have affected not just the game, but the energy and respect we all work so hard to maintain,” Robles said in a social media post, and reported by MLB.com.

Robles has been dealing with a dislocated shoulder this season.

Victor Robles has had a rough season

Robles was nearly hit by a pitch in recent days while playing for Triple-A Tacoma. He took issue with the situation, and launched his bat threw the air toward the mound.

The Mariners outfielder said his frustrations with how his season has turned out, played a role in his behavior.

“Coming off a long rehab and being away from the game for most of the season has been physically and mentally challenging. Adding to that, the recent passing of my mother has been incredibly hard, and I’ve been doing my best to hold it together. That’s not an excuse, but some context I feel you deserve to understand where I’m coming from,” Robles added in his post.

The Mariners slugger has appeared in just 10 games this season for Seattle. Robles was hitting at a .273 batting average in MLB this year.

