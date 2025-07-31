As the 2025 MLB trade deadline approaches, the St. Louis Cardinals' direction has become clearer: after moving closer Ryan Helsley and lefty Steven Matz, the organization is signaling a full-scale reset and is willing to consider bold changes to reshape its core. While frontrunners like the Mets and Red Sox aggressively hunt for October glory, St. Louis can take advantage of a market flush with teams desperate for the finishing touch. The Cardinals’ opportunity? Swing for future impact by dealing their most valuable remaining veteran, third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Why the Cardinals Should Trade Nolan Arenado

Multiple signals suggest Nolan Arenado’s future in St. Louis is uncertain. With the club dropping out of contention and loading up on young prospects, Arenado, still among the game’s most respected corner infielders, has become the de facto face of this Cardinals group. But the 33-year-old’s prime years may not align with the team’s next competitive window. Arenado’s remaining contract runs through 2027, and he commands both enormous trade value and a sizeable salary.

Additionally, after the trade of Helsley, who sealed a franchise record 49 saves in 2024, and Matz, Arenado himself admitted publicly that he’s reconsidering what’s best for his future and hinted he might be open to a move, provided it’s to a contender. Front offices around baseball know elite third basemen are rare, and with Arenado’s offensive and defensive toolkit, a lucrative deal is realistic for St. Louis.

While Jordan Walker, Masyn Winn, and Victor Scott II offer everyday lineup upside, the Cardinals have a pressing need for long-term starting pitching. Sonny Gray and Miles Mikolas are into their mid- and late-30s. The farm has some promise, but lacks a projectable ace to anchor a playoff rotation. Trading Arenado, then, should focus on acquiring a controllable, top-rotation starter from a team in win-now mode with a third base hole.

One Last-Minute Trade St. Louis Must Make

With multiple contenders eyeing upgrades at third base, one team that stands out as a logical partner is the Minnesota Twins. Minnesota is pushing for a deep postseason run, but has an opening at third after Royce Lewis’s injuries and limited organizational depth. The Twins can offer a tantalizing package featuring young starter Joe Ryan, who boasts swing-and-miss stuff and several years of club control.

Here’s the trade St. Louis must pursue before the 6 p.m. July 31 deadline:

Cardinals receive:

RHP Joe Ryan

OF Gabriel Gonzalez

Twins receive:

3B Nolan Arenado (St. Louis Cardinals, with some salary offset)

Cash considerations

Replenishes the rotation: Joe Ryan, 28, is under team control and profiles as a mid-rotation mainstay, someone to pair with younger arms now and in the seasons ahead. Also, Gonzalez offers power and advanced plate skills as a future outfield starter. Dealing Arenado clears salary for further roster reinvestment, accelerates the rebuild, and opens playing time for younger infielders.

For the Twins, acquiring Arenado instantly upgrades Minnesota’s infield both offensively and defensively, while they are 12 GB in the AL Central they still have an outside chance of making the wild card. With Arenado at third, the Twins shore up a problem area on the diamond and Arenado’s leadership and postseason experience are precisely what a young Twins core needs for an extended October run.

Trading Arenado would be the Cardinals' loudest signal that the front office is prioritizing the next competitive window instead of chasing a miracle finish in 2025. Losing a franchise stalwart is never easy, but maximizing his value now recoups foundational assets for the next great St. Louis club. Joe Ryan could immediately slot into the rotation, providing a much-needed stable presence, while Gonzalez and Severino deepen the club’s high-upside position-player pipeline.

This is the type of aggressive pivot necessary to return the Cardinals to NL Central prominence. A core featuring Walker, Winn, Scott II, Gonzalez, and a controllable ace like Ryan puts the team squarely on a sustainable path. It also shows fans that, even in a down year, St. Louis’ standard is winning big, and making bold moves when the moment requires.

While trading away a cornerstone like Nolan Arenado will be an emotional moment for St. Louis and its loyal fanbase, it is a necessary step to reinvigorate the franchise.

The Cardinals’ willingness to make tough decisions now lays the groundwork for a new era defined by young, controllable talent, athleticism, and depth on the mound. By embracing a forward-thinking approach at this deadline, St. Louis can reestablish itself not just as a perennial contender but as an organization unafraid to adapt and evolve. Fans may miss Arenado’s signature plays, but the excitement of watching a new Cardinals core mature will soon take center stage.