The Texas Rangers are set to face off against the Kansas City Royals, and they've made a few moves before the game. One of the first things they did was activate Jacob Webb from the 15-day Injured List. They also optioned Caleb Boushley to Triple-A Round Rock.

Webb was put on the IL at the end of July because of back spasms, and he started his rehab about a week ago. It didn't take much time for him to get back, and the Rangers will need him down this stretch of the season. In his role as middle relief, he has a 3.75 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through 48 innings.

As for Boushley, he made a spot start in the Rangers' latest game, and he gave up three runs on five hits and three walks over three innings. He wasn't going to be able to pitch for a day or so, and the Rangers decided to send him to Round Rock.

The Rangers are trying to find some consistency at this point of the season, as they're 63-65 and in third place in the AL West. They recently had to make the decision to waive Jon Gray, who hadn't been playing well this season. It was a game against the Toronto Blue Jays that felt like the last straw as he gave up four runs on four hits and three walks.

He spent some time on the waiver wire, but nobody picked him up, and now his future in the league is in doubt. There is a good chance that he could even retire, according to Rangers reporter Jeff Wilson.

“Thoracic outlet syndrome for Jon Gray, according to Bruce Bochy. With Gray in the last year of his deal, a baby on the way and 10 years of MLB service time, it wouldn’t be surprising if he were to consider retirement,” Wilson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.