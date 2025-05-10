St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Erick Fedde threw a complete game shutout against his former team, the Washington Nationals. The Cardinals pitcher downplayed the idea that he was out for revenge.

“I have no ill-will towards the Nationals,” Fedde said after the game, per The Athletic. “They gave me every opportunity. They drafted me, allowed me to become a big leaguer. I owe them a lot in the sense of my career. But there’s always something about when somebody lets you go, showing them that you can be better.”

St. Louis picked up Fedde after he spent time playing overseas in 2023. The pitcher was Washington's first round Major League Baseball draft pick back in 2014, but ended up leaving D.C. after several years there.

The Cardinals have now won six in a row, after Fedde's dominating performance. St. Louis defeated Washington 10-0, while the Cardinals hurler allowed six hits over the nine innings.

Erick Fedde looked reborn with the Cardinals against the Nationals

Fedde now has a 3-3 record this season. He has posted a 3.86 ERA so far this year. The Cardinals hurler said he was feeling great while throwing against the Nationals Friday.

“Probably around the seventh [inning], and I realized my pitch count was really low and I was just cruising right along, so I was thinking I wanted it,” Fedde said, per MLB.com. “But just to try to stay focused on the next pitch, one at a time, because I know when you get yourself ahead, anything can happen.”

The veteran finished the game with eight strikeouts. It was his first career complete game.

“We just saw him do something special,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “It was cool to see him navigate that lineup. When you look at these guys, they’re a left-match all the way through, so for him to be able to go through that lineup the way they’ve been swinging, he had everything working.”

Fedde's performance against the Nationals was a stark contrast to how he had been doing in some other games this year. On April 27 against Milwaukee, Fedde got battered. He allowed seven runs and 10 hits.

Marmol and St. Louis clearly hope that Fedde can keep this momentum going. The Cardinals have switched up their rotation in recent days, looking for the right combination of arms to post wins.

The Cardinals now hold a 20-19 record after Friday's win. St. Louis plays Washington again on Saturday.