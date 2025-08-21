Coming off of his first trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, New York Knicks All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns is very much dialed in ahead of a very important upcoming season. With the champion Oklahoma City Thunder returning to defend its title, the Knicks are considered to be championship contenders alongside the Cleveland Cavs. Towns, who hosted a summer camp for kids, brought his intensity from the playoff into the camp's gym.

As kids attempt to score on Towns, he blocked every single one of them in a video posted by the Knicks' X, formerly Twitter.

no Knicks fans were harmed in the making of this video 😂 pic.twitter.com/rnTIbWRqhp — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) August 21, 2025

No kid was safe nor harmed throughout the making of the video from Towns' summer camp. KAT's focus is on an all-time high regardless of how old his opponent is.

NBA insider makes Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks prediction

Coming off his arguably his most productive season, Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns averaged 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists last season. While entering his prime, Towns is earning himself a short-term extension similar to what All-Star Devin Booker received from the Suns.

With the way things are going for Towns and the Knicks, a lucrative two-year extension should be on the horizon, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

“The Knicks have the option of riding this core out, or their pathway forward is to make a trade. Mikal Bridges got extended this summer,” Windhorst said. “We have not heard anything about Karl-Anthony Towns getting extended. And I don't think it has a commentary on Towns or the season he had. I just think that Towns has three years and about 160 million left on his contract. Actually, I think it's more than that, I think it's $170 [million], and there would be some challenge to trade that.”

Booker agreed to a two-year, $145 million extension with the Suns in July. Either way, Towns and the Knicks remain title contenders in the Eastern Conference, which could set up a potential extension next summer for KAT, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

“I think if Karl-Anthony Towns were to sign an extension, and I don't think there's been real discussions of that one way or the other this summer, which I wouldn't take it as any sort of a negative thing,” Bontemps said. “I think it's much more likely, rather than the Devin Booker route, it's more likely the Rudy Gobert's route.”

The Knicks will begin their preseason schedule when they host the 76ers at Madison Square Garden on October 2.