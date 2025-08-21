The Jacksonville Jaguars are excited to finally see what they have in Travis Hunter. Jacksonville has been cooking up a plan for how to use Hunter for months now. Unfortunately, Jaguars fans will have to wait until Week 1 to get their next taste of what Hunter can bring to the organization on the field.

Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter was held out of joint practice with the Dolphins on Thursday, per ESPN's Michael DiRocco.

The talented wide receiver/cornerback is dealing with an undisclosed upper-body injury. Hunter will not suit up for Jacksonville's preseason finale on Saturday night.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen reportedly considered allowing Hunter to practice on Thursday. However, he decided against it to avoid the chance that Hunter could reaggravate his injury.

Hunter suffered his injury during a scrimmage on August 14th. He missed the last three practices for the Jaguars and did not participate in the team's second preseason game against the Saints.

However, Hunter did participate in individual drills during practices on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Coen is more concerned about having Hunter at 100% for the team's Week 1 game against the Panthers.

“It was more just do we want him now or potentially not [playing against] Carolina [in Week 1],” Coen said after practice on Thursday. “It was more just being smart about the next few weeks because the ultimate goal is Carolina. Could he have probably gone? I think so. If this was Carolina, would he have probably played? Yeah, so we're moving in the right direction.”

Barring a setback, it sounds like Hunter will be good to in Week 1.

NFL fans everywhere can't wait to see Jaguars' Travis Hunter in action in Week 1

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) smiles before an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium,
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NFL fans are excited to finally see what Travis Hunter can do as a two-way player.

The Jaguars made a bold trade up in the 2025 NFL Draft in order to grab Hunter with the second overall pick.

Now Jacksonville is just weeks away from unleashing Hunter.

He is expected to play both on offense and defense, with the majority of his snaps coming at wide receiver. But expectations are just talk until the regular season actually begins. Then Jaguars fans can sit back and enjoy the fireworks.

The Jaguars will open the 2025 season in front of their home crowd against the Panthers on September 7th.

