For the first time in recent memory, the St. Louis Cardinals are in a rebuild. The Cardinals have missed the playoffs the last two seasons, and the roster features plenty of question marks as we embark on the 2025 season. Some players may shrug at the thought of playing for a rebuilding team, while others embrace it.

In the case of left-handed pitcher John King. He had to transition from a starting job to a relief role as he came up in the minors. There were some difficulties adjusting to the new role. However, he is appreciative of the opportunity to be on a big-league pitching staff.

“It was tough for me to transition, because when you’re a starter, you’re so routine-oriented and you always know when you are going to pitch,” said King, via John Denton of MLB.com. “It took me a full year to feel comfortable with all the anxiousness of being out in the bullpen and the unknown of when you are going to get in. Because you experience that [unknown] more as a reliever, you tend to embrace being ready every day.

“Now I have my routine and whenever they need me, I’m going to be ready. I’m the guy, whether it’s the fourth inning, the eighth or whatever.”

King, who is entering his age-30 season, was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 10th round of the 2017 MLB Draft. The Rangers called him up in 2020, and the lefty appeared in 122 games out of the bullpen across four seasons. The Cardinals acquired King from the Rangers as part of their return package in the Jordan Montgomery trade.

St. Louis used King in 56 games last year. And the southpaw from the University of Houston had the best season of his career. In 2024, he maintained a 2.85 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 60 innings of work. The hurler's splits were pretty consistent against hitters of both sides. Left-handed batters slashed .250/.282/.346, and righties turned in a line of .265/.307/.355.

With Ryan Helsley in the closer's role and Andrew Kittredge signing with the Baltimore Orioles, the Cardinals could turn to King in high-leverage situations this summer.