Although 2025 has been an improvement on 2024's up and down campaign, there's still room to improve for the St. Louis Cardinals. As the team prepares to change leadership this upcoming winter, the focus is still on having a better season than last year. At the moment, St. Louis is improving on last season's mark despite being nine games out of first place. Despite that improvement, the Cardinals reportedly received some bad news on Monday. Second ranked pitching prospect Tekoah Roby underwent Tommy John surgery last Friday and will likely be out until 2027, according to the Athletic's Katie Woo on X (formerly Twitter).

“#STLCards pitching prospect Tekoah Roby underwent Tommy John surgery on Friday and will likely not pitch until 2027, multiple sources tell The Athletic,” posted Woo on the social media platform.

Roby has impressed so far this season, going 7-4 with a 3.10 ERA over 16 starts across Double and Triple-A. It only looked like a matter of time until he made his debut in St. Louis. However, that debut looks like it will now be on hold for the foreseeable. Now, the Cardinals brass, led by outgoing president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and Chaim Bloom, will have to hold their breath as Roby recovers from the sometimes career-altering procedure.

Cardinals pitching depth takes hit with loss of Tekoah Roby

Losing Roby is also a big blow to the Cards' pitching depth. It was likely that he would have made his debut at some point this year. He was pitching better in Triple-A than he did at the level below. His pitch mix has been changed and he's in the midst of what's likely the best year of his career. Now, Roby will hope to follow the many arms before him that improved after receiving what is also known as TJ.

Bloom, the soon to be leader of baseball operations, must now evaluate the franchise's pitching depth alongside Mozeliak. With the MLB trade deadline just days away, that depth was already a question. Now, with Roby likely out until 2027, will Bloom and Mozeliak add to an improving squad? Or will they decide to sell, continue to acquire talent for 2026 and beyond. Whatever course they take, the hope amongst the Cards brass is that Roby will return in 2027 ready to claim a spot in their big-league starting rotation.